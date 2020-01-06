A Pine Ridge man accused of second-degree murder is back in court for a preliminary hearing and an FBI agent in the case testifies today.

26-year-old Colton Bagola is charged with second-degree murder accused of killing Sloane Bull Bear in a home on the Pine Ridge Reservation on December 17th.

After law enforcement searched for days for Bagola, he surrendered after being barricaded by police at his grandmother's home in Rapid City.

At the homicide scene on the reservation, the FBI special agent said he found Bull Bear with a gunshot wound to the head lying on the threshold of the home with blood running down the stairs.

He said an autopsy found one round was shot and the shooter was standing close by.

After interviewing multiple witnesses, the agent said one witness accused Bagola of being under the influence of meth, which he said Bagola denied in his interview.

Two other witnesses had opposing stories on whether or not Bull Bear was selling drugs at the home where he was found dead.

Magistrate Judge Daneta Wollman deemed there is probable cause in the case and moved it forward.