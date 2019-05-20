Celebratory yard signs gain popularity in the Black Hills

Large yard signs with sayings like 'Happy Birthday', 'It's a boy' and special thank you's, started popping up in people's front yards over the past year.

Jeremy and Kristina Colhoff started 'Sign Dreamers of the Black Hills' as a side gig after noticing how much traction the large messages got on social media.

They say the best part is hearing how people react.

"Once they see it we usually get a call the next day or even a message saying wow they are fabulous, it's really those moments we cherish," Kristina Colhoff said.

The couple sets up the signs themselves and breaks them down after 24 hours.