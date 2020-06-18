A Gillette City Council member resigns after "liking" several questionable posts

A Gillette City Council member was asked to step down this week, after "liking" several questionable social media posts.

According to a statement from the City of Gillette, Shay Lundvall, who formerly represented Ward 3, was asked by the Gillette City Council and Mayor Louise Carter-King to step down after the City received several complaints about Lundvall's social media activity.

Some of Lundvall's supporters are now calling for the mayor to resign, saying she and the Council blackmailed Lundvall into stepping down.

However, the City said it was entirely Lundvall's decision.

A statement released by the City of Gillette, said in part:

"Although the Mayor and Council were appalled by his views and supported his resignation, there is no legal mechanism or basis to force a city councilman to resign. Mr. Lundvall's resignation was solely his decision. "

In a phone statement, Lundvall said he made a mistake, resigned, and apologizes.