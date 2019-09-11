9/11 remembrance event for Patriot Day

Corral Drive Elementary and Southwest Middle School students and staff honored local first responders and military, while remembering 9-11 victims in a Patriot Day remembrance event.

"Patriot Day is a great time to remember the history behind 9-11," said Dustin Blaha, the principal at Corral Drive Elementary School.

"And the assembly, we always have a guest speaker from the community, usually a first responders or one of our military personnel, to come in and give a message to the students about what it means to be a great citizen and a great person."

Students were dressed in red, white, and blue. They spent the week leading up to 9/11 learning about the history of the event and its importance to the country and world.

"We're having a memorial to the 9-11 when the planes crashed into the Twin Towers," said Sarah Pfisterer, an eighth-grader at Southwest Middle School.

"We have all of the kids from the elementary school come over and look up to it, and talk about it, so everyone knows what happens."

The day ends in a parade, with first responders and community military personnel bringing their vehicles to line the street on the school complex. The students give everyone high-fives, celebrate patriotism, honored the fallen victims, and show gratitude to the first responders.

This was the 5th Patriot Day event held by the schools.

