7th death due to COVID-19 reported in South Dakota

A seventh person in South Dakota has died due to COVID-19, according to data released by the state Thursday morning.

The death was reported in Minnehaha County. The county now has three deaths. The Associated Press reports that a Smithfield Foods plant worker died but the state has not confirmed that as the newest fatality.

The state has 143 more coronavirus infections than Wednesday, bringing the total to 1,311. Again, most of the cases are in Minnehaha County, 131. Minnehaha County now has 1,065 COVID-19 cases; with more than half of them in the Smithfield Foods plant cluster.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a team on the ground in Sioux Falls, assessing the situation at the Smithfield plant. The plant has 598 workers who tested positive for COVID-19; with another 135 people infected due to contact with those workers. All totaled, the Smithfield hot spot accounts for 733 of Minnehaha County's 1,065 infections.

Only one new case was reported West River, in Pennington County which now has 10 confirmed COVID-19 infections.

There have been four new hospitalizations since Wednesday. Since the outbreak began, 55 people have been hospitalized. So far, 373 people have recovered from the illness.

COVID-19 is now reported in 40 of the 66 South Dakota counties.

