7th Judicial Circuit Court requires visitors to wear face protection

The 7th Judicial Circuit Court, which includes Pennington, Custer, Fall River and Oglala Lakota counties, sets several new policies to protect people from COVID-19.

Effective Tuesday, April 7, if you go to court, you must wear protective facial coverings such as a mask, scarf, bandanna or other cloth which covers the nose and mouth.

Furthermore, if you have a fever, have a cough, believe you’ve been exposed to COVID-19; have any underlying medical condition or health concerns, including heart disease, lung disease or diabetes, have a weak immune system, are pregnant or have other health related concerns: Do not appear in court. Call the Clerk of Courts Office at 394-2570 (Pennington County) 673-4816 (Custer County) or 745-5131 (Fall River/Oglala Lakota counties) to reschedule your court appearance.

If your trip to the courthouse does not involve a court appearance; please use alternate methods of contact with offices, including phone or email. Contact information can be found at: https://ujs.sd.gov/Seventh_Circuit/Default.aspx.

Online forms for your case needs are available there and include forms to apply for a divorce, for temporary protection orders, and for small claims filings. You may also call our clerks of court: Ranae Truman (Pennington), 394-2570, Deb Salzsieder (Custer), 673-4861 or Carol Foster (Fall River/Oglala Lakota), 745-5131 with any questions.

For jurors who are reporting for jury duty, check the online system or call in system before reporting to verify your need to appear; you will also be given text message updates as the situation demands.