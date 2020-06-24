7-year-old girl does 22 pushups for Mission 22

A 7-year-old girl has decided to do 22 pushups and some very strong adults joined her in this challenge on Wednesday. This girl's name is Calla, and she said, after seeing her cousin doing pushups for Mission 22 on social media, she decided to do 22 pushups to raise awareness for preventing veteran suicide. State leader for Mission 22 in South Dakota, Chris Cooper, heard of her challenge and invited Rapid City Police Department to join Calla at the Rushmore Mall for a little exercise. Wednesday was the 15th day of Calla's challenge; her plan is to do 22 pushups each day for 22 days.

