68 new COVID-19 cases reported as SD eyes reopening economy

The number of new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota reported Tuesday morning is 68; with 1,392 people now recovered from the infection.

Minnehaha County accounts for 59 on the new cases (1,939 total) while Stanley County was the only West River county that had additional cases, four, to bring that county's total to six. No new deaths have been reported.

The state now has 2,313 confirmed coronavirus infections; 910 of them active.

Gov. Kristi Noem is expected to release details on South Dakota's "back to normal" plan sometime Tuesday. She does have her regularly scheduled news conference at 2 p.m. (MT), which we will have live on our websites as well as Facebook pages.

