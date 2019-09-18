64-year old man killed in crash west of Edgemont

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says a 64-year old man was killed in a one-vehicle crash Tuesday night in Fall River County. The Patrol says the man was driving a Polaris RZR four-wheeler south on Coffee Flats Road eight miles west of Edgemont when he lost control and the vehicle went into the ditch and rolled. Both the driver and his 38-year old male passenger were thrown from the vehicle. The passenger suffered minor injuries. The Patrol says neither was wearing a seatbelt. Their names are not being released until family can be notified.