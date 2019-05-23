62,000 lbs. of beef products recalled amid E. coli concerns

As Memorial Day weekend approaches, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has issued a recall of interest to those who will fire up their grills.

About 62,000 lbs. of raw beef products have been recalled. (Source: AP)

Aurora Packing Company, Inc., of North Aurora, Ill., is recalling about 62,112 pounds of raw beef products out of concerns that the products may be contaminated with E. coli.

The problem was discovered during random tests by the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service. No one has yet reported illnesses associated with the meats.

The beef products were packaged on April 19, 2019, bear establishment number “EST. 788” inside the USDA mark of inspection and were shipped nationwide for further processing and distribution.

Affected products are listed here.

Those with the affected products should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

E. coli. is a bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps for 2 to 8 days as well as potentially deadly kidney complications for some people, mostly older adults and young children.

Those with concerns about their health should contain a healthcare provider.

For more information about recalls, visit the USDA recall website.

