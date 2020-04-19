605 Grit Fitness is adding a new flare to working out.

Michael Brown hosts Facebook Live workouts three times a week for anyone to join.

Once in a while, he throws in a theme to amp people up...and today's is WWE Wrestling.

Brown says this is a fun way to get people active and take advantage of the furniture in their homes.

He says being creative won't only help boost your immune system but can also help release any anxiety that you have.

And he has one message for everyone.

"Ladies and gentlemen Mike Flare is here to tell you for the millions and millions watching around the world stay home, stay safe, stay in your living room, get your workouts in, bust your butt, and stay healthy."

The classes are free to join and you can find a link to their page here.