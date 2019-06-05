605 Day gets a special beer

605 Magazine showcases arts and youth culture in South Dakota, and to celebrate the third annual 605 Day, there is a big party happening Tuesday at Main Street Square.

The free, statewide magazine is celebrating 10 years in circulation and as a special treat, Lost Cabin is out at the event, handing out free samples of a new beer. Lost Cabin partnered with Fernson Brewing to create the special 605 Magazine Summer Issue beer. The beer is made with local ingredients to highlight everything that makes South Dakota special. Since this is a special brew, there's a limited amount, but one of the owners says there's potential for more in the future.

"We did name it volume one on the can so, just thought, you know, save a little place holder there in case it's something we wanna redo. The 605 day is something kind of brings some celebration to the state and get some people proud about where they live," says Tom Silbernagel, co-owner of Lost Cabin.

The 605 beer will be on tap at Lost Cabin for the next couple days and they do have a limited amount of cans for sale.