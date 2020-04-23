$5K reward for information in Rapid City pawn burglaries

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), the trade association for the firearms industry, announced a reward on Thursday of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for two back-to-back burglaries of a pawn shop in Rapid City.

The Rapid City Police Department and ATF are investigating two break-ins of Pawn With Us pawn shop that occurred April 19 and April 20. The two break-ins are believed to be related. In both incidents, suspects broke windows of the business, navigated directly to the firearm display cases, and removed firearms. The suspects involved were wearing hoodies, jeans, and bandannas over their faces.

Between the two burglaries, 11 firearms were taken, although some of the stolen firearms have since been recovered by Rapid City Police Department.

ATF is offering a reward of up to $2,500, which will be matched by the NSSF for a total reward of up to $5,000. Information eligible for reward must lead to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the burglary and/or aid in the recovery of the remaining stolen firearms.

The increased reward is part of a larger national cooperative initiative in which NSSF matches an ATF reward in cases involving the theft of firearms from federally licensed firearms retailers. ATF works closely with members of the firearms industry to curb the criminal acquisition and misuse of firearms.

Anyone with information about the people responsible and/or information leading to the recovery of the stolen firearms should contact Rapid City Police Detective Chris Holbrook at (605) 394-4134 or ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477). To report information anonymously, text letters “RCPD” and the pertinent information to 847-411.