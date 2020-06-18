5G technology may soon be coming to your smartphone

You've probably seen commercials touting 5G. But what is it?

"5G will be a game changer, because in addition to faster data speeds, it lays the groundwork for more advanced uses like autonomous vehicles and smart cities," Bree Fowler, Consumer Reports tech editor, said.

That's a ways away, but soon 5G will allow faster downloads for videos, games and music. Up to 5 times faster than 4G or LTE.

And 5G can handle more devices at once. So you won't have to worry about bad service in crowded places.

So, where is 5G and what do you need to get it?

"5G networks are still being built across the country. For now, the bigger carriers offer it in many major cities, but some smaller ones too," Fowler said.

But unless you already have a 5G-compatible phone, you'll need a new one to take advantage of this new technology. Phones that support 5G include the U.S. versions of Samsung's newest flagship phones—the Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra. LG, Motorola and OnePlus also offer 5G models.

But if you're an Apple fan, you'll have to wait. The company has not yet announced plans for a 5G phone.

One more note on 5G: You might have heard some conspiracy theories that 5G can spread coronavirus. Bioengineering experts say those claims are completely false.

