5G is looking to make its way to Rapid City

5-G is the next generation of wireless technology for cellular data -- and Senator John Thune has been at the forefront to bring 5-G to South Dakota and other rural areas.

Senator Thune sat down with local business owners to talk about the future.

On Thursday Thune sat down with locals to talk about the future for Rapid City.

"I mean the benefits are going to be enormous: a hundred times faster downloads, applications for precision agriculture, telemedicine, distance learning and so I think most communities like Rapid City are looking at what can we do that will increase the chances, the probability that we will be able to get investment in 5-G here in Rapid," said Thune.

And companies have already made that investment on the other side on the state, in the heart of downtown Sioux Falls and they are already looking at expanding their coverage.

"This next year, Verizon is going to be building out into the neighborhoods so I think getting the initial investment there was enormously important and I think that Verizon now feels quite invested in the community and wants to continues to deliver some of those services further out," said Thune.

And the main goal is to have coverage nationwide.

"Whoever gets 5-G done first and China is moving aggressively and believe me they don't have the impediments that we have in this country," said Thune. "They've got a state-run economy and they're creating freeing up lots of mid-band spectrum which is one of the keys to 5-G."

And the investments communities make today will help move toward a better future.

"I think 5-G is, the skies going to be the limit and just let your mind and your imagination run wild but I think it's going to be enormously beneficial to those that make the investment," said Thune.