Senate confirms first black service chief in unanimous vote

The Senate has confirmed Gen. Charles Brown Jr. as chief of the U.S. Air Force. He is the first black officer to lead one of the nation's military services.

Vice President Mike Pence took the rare step of presiding over Tuesday's vote. It came as the Trump administration and the mostly white Senate Republican conference grapple with the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.

Brown most recently served as the commander of U.S. Pacific Air Forces. He is a fighter pilot, with more than 2,900 flying hours, including 130 in combat.

U.S. Army General Colin L. Powell was the first and only African-American to serve on the Joint Chiefs of Staff until Brown's confirmation. Powell was the chairman of the Joint Chiefs from 1989 to 1993.