Concerns mount about two studies on drugs for coronavirus

Concerns are mounting about studies in two influential medical journals on drugs used in people with coronavirus, including one that led multiple countries to stop testing a malaria pill.

The New England Journal of Medicine issued an "expression of concern" Tuesday on a study that suggested widely used blood pressure medicines were not raising the risk of death for people with COVID-19. The study used the same database as a study in the journal Lancet that suggested the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine was not helping coronavirus patients and was tied to a higher risk of death.

The Boston doctor who led both studies has launched an independent audit of the information.