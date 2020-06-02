GOP senator: Trump used 'Word of God as a political prop'

A Republican senator is speaking out against police use of tear gas to clear peaceful demonstrators from a park Monday night near the White House so President Donald Trump could walk to a church and pose with a Bible.

Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse says there is "no right to riot, no right to destroy others' property, and no right to throw rocks at police. But there is a fundamental -- a Constitutional -- right to protest."

Sasse added that he is opposed to "clearing out a peaceful protest for a photo op that treats the Word of God as a political prop."