Military: 2 dead after shooting at North Dakota air base

The military says an early-morning shooting has left two airmen dead at the Grand Forks Air Force Base in North Dakota.

The military says in a statement that the base's emergency services members responded to the shooting, which occurred at 4:30 a.m. Officials said there is no risk to other personnel, and the shooting remains under investigation.

Additional details about the circumstances of the shooting weren't immediately released.

The victims are members of the 319th Reconnaissance Wing. Officials plan to withhold their names and units until 24 hours after family members are notified.