Judge dismisses bid to stop coal sales from US lands

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit from a coalition of states, environmental groups and American Indians that sought to revive an Obama-era moratorium against U.S. government coal sales on public lands in the West.

U.S. District Judge Brian Morris said the Trump administration had fixed its initial failure to consider the environmental impacts of ending the moratorium. The plaintiffs in the case argued the Interior Department did not look closely enough at climate change and other effects from burning coal.

Trump pledged to end the moratorium prior to being elected and in office has sought to boost coal mining, despite market forces that have sharply curtailed production.