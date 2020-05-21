Liquor Store held up, robber fires round inside store

A shot is fired during an armed robbery Wednesday afternoon in Rapid City.

The Rapid City Police Department responded to a call around 1:00 PM

Liquor store robbery (KOTA TV)

Police say a man entered the Time Square Liquor store and brandished a firearm and demanded money from the clerk.

Police say the robber fired off at least one round during the robbery ... and say.the suspect then fled the scene heading north.

He is described as a 5 foot 6 Native American male with light-colored shoes ... black pants and a light-colored button-up shirt under a black suit jacket.

No one was injured by the gunfire.

"Well any time you have an act of violence committed with a deadly weapon like a firearm and everyone can walk away from it unharmed it is a very fortunate circumstance," Says, Brendyn Medina

Anyone with information is asked to call law enforcement at 394 4131