31 total patients test positive for COVID-19 at Oyate Health Center (Formerly Sioux San Hospital)

The number of positive COVID-19 tests performed at the Oyate Health Center, formerly Sioux San Hospital has nearly doubled in the past week.

They say as of Monday night, 31 patient's of the facility have had positive tests--last Monday night that number was 16 patients.

That's according to Brandon Ecoffey, the Communications Director for the Great Plains Tribal Chairmen's Health Board.

Ecoffey says "At the moment we have enough testing supplies to sustain us for the short term. We are working to acquire more to accommodate a potential rapid increase in testing need these next several weeks."

He says their first positive test result was May 3rd.

So that total of 31 patients with positive test results-- is in just the past 16 days.

