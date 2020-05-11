Twitter to label disputed COVID-19 tweets

Twitter announced Monday it will warn users with a label when a tweet contains disputed or misleading information about the coronavirus.

The company will take a case-by-case approach to how it decides which tweets are labeled, company leaders said Monday.

Some tweets will have a label underneath it, directing users to links with additional information about COVID-19. Other tweets will be covered entirely by alerts that tell users the information is in "conflict with guidance from public health experts."

The new rule is just the latest in a string of stricter policies that tech companies are rolling to to confront virus misinformation on their sites.