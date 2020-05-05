Workers want virus protections before casinos reopen

Casino workers across the country want their employers to provide them with protective equipment and adopt tough new cleaning and social distancing policies before the gambling halls reopen during the coronavirus outbreak.

Union leaders and workers from casinos in Las Vegas, Atlantic City, New Orleans and Biloxi, Mississippi, on Tuesday called for all casino workers to be tested at the casinos' expense before returning back to their jobs.

The call came as New Jersey lawmakers proposed millions in tax breaks for Atlantic City's casinos to help them survive the virus outbreak.