Meatpackers cautiously reopen plants amid coronavirus fears

A South Dakota pork processing plant took its first steps toward reopening after a virus outbreak among workers that was one of the worst in the nation.

Smithfield Foods shuttered its Sioux Falls plant for over two weeks because of a coronavirus outbreak that infected over 800 employees. Two departments opened Monday at the plant.

Meat processing plants across the country are cautiously reopening after President Donald Trump's executive order last week classified them as critical infrastructure.

Workers, farmers and meat-eaters alike are watching to see if new safety measures will be enough to prevent the types of outbreaks that have torn through the workforce of many plants.