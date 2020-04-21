Senate panel backs assessment that Russia interfered in 2016

A new bipartisan Senate report s backing up the assessment Russia interfered in the 2016 election to sow chaos in the United States.

The heavily redacted report released Tuesday endorses the core conclusions of the intelligence community's assessment that Russia interfered in the election and that Russian President Vladimir Putin directed the interference.

Senators warned that it could happen again this presidential election year.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly questioned the assessment, which was also confirmed by former special counsel Robert Mueller last year. Mueller concluded that Russian interference was "sweeping and systematic," but he did not find a criminal conspiracy with the Trump campaign.