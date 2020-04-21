Senate panel backs assessment that Russia interfered in 2016

This March 4, 2020, image shows a collection of Instagram posts, which Facebook, the owner of Instagram, yanked off the site in October after concluding that they originated from Russia and had links to the Internet Research Agency, a Russian operation that targeted U.S. audiences in 2016. Social media accounts linked to Russia have begun to disrupt this year’s U.S. presidential race and it’s become harder to detect the posts on platforms like Instagram, according to a new report from University of Wisconsin-Madison professor Young Mie Kim released Thursday, March 5. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)
WASHINGTON (AP) - A new bipartisan Senate report s backing up the assessment Russia interfered in the 2016 election to sow chaos in the United States.

The heavily redacted report released Tuesday endorses the core conclusions of the intelligence community's assessment that Russia interfered in the election and that Russian President Vladimir Putin directed the interference.

Senators warned that it could happen again this presidential election year.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly questioned the assessment, which was also confirmed by former special counsel Robert Mueller last year. Mueller concluded that Russian interference was "sweeping and systematic," but he did not find a criminal conspiracy with the Trump campaign.

 