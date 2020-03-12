Mayor TenHaken declares state of emergency in Sioux Falls

Mayor Paul TenHaken declared a state of emergency in the City of Sioux Falls Thursday in response to the COVID-19 presence in the community. A declaration allows the mayor to convene an emergency meeting of the City Council.

The Mayor requested a City Council meeting at 7 p.m.Thursday night to pass ordinances to restrict the movement of people within the City of Sioux Falls. The emergency declaration also provide the City contractual flexibility and the ability to target resources quickly.

As of Thursday, March 12, 2020, there were three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnehaha County.

“Out of an abundance of caution and in an effort to slow the spread of the virus, I am proposing aggressive steps to protect our vulnerable populations in Sioux Falls,” said TenHaken. “Every single person in Sioux Falls has a role to play in slowing the spread of this virus, which is our top priority. I want the people of Sioux Falls to be confident in our response efforts. The City, State, Avera, Sanford Health and other community partners are united in our commitment to slow the spread and help those impacted.”