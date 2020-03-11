Canadian firm starts US prep work for Keystone XL pipeline

In this Feb. 1, 2012 file photo, miles of pipe for the stalled Canada-to-Texas Keystone XL pipeline are stacked in a field near Ripley, Okla. An Associated Press review of every cross-border pipeline application since 2004 shows that the Keystone review has been anything but ordinary. The company hoping to build Keystone has been waiting for a decision for about a decade — or more than five times the average. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
Updated: Wed 2:00 PM, Mar 11, 2020

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A Canadian company says it has started preliminary work along the proposed Keystone XL pipeline from Canada to the U.S. as opponents wait for a judge to rule on their request to block the project.

TC Energy spokeswoman Sara Rabern said Wednesday the Calgary-based company was moving equipment this week and will begin mowing and felling trees along the pipeline's 1,200-mile route within the next week or so.

The company anticipates starting construction at a northern Montana border crossing next month.

Environmental groups in January asked U.S. District Judge Brian Morris to block all work while a challenge to the project's permit is pending.

 