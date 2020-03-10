Ward One Alderman Lisa Modrick is voted off the Rapid City Council tonight by a vote of 8-2.

The "no" votes came from Modrick, and Bill Evans.

Tonight's vote is the conclusion of a day full of testimony from both sides and public input during a special session of the council held in Lacroix Hall at the Civic Center.

The vote follows a code of conduct complaint against Modrick following a disagreement between her and Airport Board President Darren Haar.

Reporter Anderley Penwell spent today at the Special Meeting of the Council. She'll have reaction from Modrick and Mayor Steve Allender tonight on Black Hills Fox News at 9 and KOTA Territory News at 10.