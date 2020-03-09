US warns 7 companies over fraudulent coronavirus claims

Federal regulators are warning seven companies to stop selling soaps, sprays and other concoctions with false claims that they can treat the new coronavirus -- or keep people from catching it.

There are no approved treatments for the virus, and none are likely to be ready for months or years. The Food and Drug Administration and the Federal Trade Commission sent warnings on Friday to the companies, which are based in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. The warnings were announced Monday. Nearly all the companies complied by then, with mentions of the virus or products to treat it removed from their websites.

Click here for the list of companies the federal government warned; and the products.