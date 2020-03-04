Snow mobiling season coming to an end

Snow mobiling is a popular winter sport in the Black Hills, attracting tourists from across the region.

Trails are open in the Hills from December 15 to March 15, and with spring around the corner, the season will be wrapping up soon.

Games, Fish, and Parks grooms the trails in the Black Hills after a snowfall, making the surface hard and keeping the snow around for longer.

A local rental shop owner says this year was particularly good and says that all of their machines were rented out on Fridays and Saturdays during the season.

"It's been very good," said Chris Mumm, owner of Black Hills Off-Road Rentals in Deadwood. "We've had great snow all winter long. The last few years, we've actually had to move machines a couple days because snow wasn't good conditions, but this year we didn't have to do that. It was really nice that we were able to stay in one spot and keep renting away."

Mumm estimates that the majority of his customers are families from North Dakota or western Nebraska who are visiting Deadwood for the weekend and are looking for more activities.