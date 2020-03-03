Bloomberg says contested convention 'only way I can win'

Mike Bloomberg acknowledged Tuesday he's aiming for what some Democrats say would be the party's worst nightmare: A contested convention. He told reporters that, "It's the only way I can win."

The businessman is competing for votes in the primary for the first time Tuesday, when 14 states go to the polls. Though in a possible indication of his expectations for the day, Florida, where Bloomberg campaigned Tuesday, is not one of them.

Bloomberg entered the race last November when Joe Biden was lagging in the polls, and skipped the first four primary states in favor of attempting to pick up enough delegates to stand as the moderate alternative to Bernie Sanders.