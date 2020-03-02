Justices reject appeal of federal ban on firearm bump stocks

The Supreme Court has rejected an appeal of the federal ban on bump stocks, devices that allow semi-automatic firearms to fire rapidly like automatic guns.

The justices did not comment Monday in declining to review a lower court-ruling that upheld the ban, which took effect nearly a year ago.

The Trump administration announced the ban following a mass shooting in Las Vegas in 2017 in which a gunman used bump stocks that allowed him to fire more than 1,000 rounds in 11 minutes and kill 58 people, wounding hundreds more.

