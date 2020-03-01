Veteran's lost dog tag found in Rapid City more than 70 years later

On a construction site in Rapid City, Jana Morris spotted something that had been missing for more than 70 years.

"And I had started walking up the hill toward the end of the day and I was looking down and I saw a piece of metal, and I picked it up, it was really dirty but I noticed right away it was a dog tag," said Jana Morris, Rapid City resident.

Not just any dog tag, it was a dog tag from World War II that belonged to Walter Porter.

"Walter, he was a very decorated solider, it even said in his obituary he had four battle stars, two bronze stars and a purple heart," Morris said.

After finding Walter's obituary, Morris reached out to his granddaughter who lives in Ohio.

"A message from a stranger so do you click that to open it? And I'm so glad that I did and then before I replied I checked the intital post that she made to confirm that it was the same Walter Porter and sure enough it was," said Kelly Wilson, granddaughter of Walter Porter.

It was found only a mile away from the South Dakota School of Mines where Walter studied engineering while serving in the Army.

"It's just so, I don't know how to describe it, she has the missing piece, and it's been there all this time," Wilson said.

Morris plans on mailing Walter's dog tag back to his family.

"I've enjoyed talking to Jana and I have enjoyed learning more than I knew even about my grandpa during that time, and it really gave me the courage to open those boxes back up and experience that emotion and those memories," Wilson said.