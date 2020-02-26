Tenants raised questions about Rapid City Regional Airport's rate increase

The conference room was packed with business owners and hangar owners of Rapid City Regional Airport, as a Texas-based director of a financial advisory firm gave a presentation.

Attendees have questions about many details, and they were concerned about a big increase of their rates per square foot. They felt the new rates would be unfair, since the price was based on a comparison to airports like Green Bay or Jackson Hole.

A few people also pointed out, FAA said the airport shouldn't charge the tenants more than the airport's necessary cost associated with general aviation, but the airport doesn't have information of the necessary cost yet. Facing multiple concerns, Patrick Dame, the executive director of Rapid City Regional Airport said, "We're here to present the information of the findings of the report. From our stand point, we just need to report what's there, and the recommendation

that goes to the board, later on to the city council, things would have to be determined by those bodies."

Dame said, Anyone who has any input could submit it in writing, and the next stage should be in April where the board of the airport looks into the report and the recommendation.