Former CNBC host Caruso-Cabrera to challenge Ocasio-Cortez

Former CNBC anchor Michelle Caruso-Cabrera says she will run against U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in the Democratic primary for the New York City freshman's seat.

Caruso-Cabrera told CNBC on Tuesday that she will campaign for the seat that includes parts of the Bronx and Queens. Caruso-Cabrera served as chief international correspondent and as co-host of "Power Lunch" during her 20-year career at the network.

Eight Republicans and four other Democrats besides Caruso-Cabrera have announced plans to run against Ocasio-Cortez. The filing deadline for the June 23 primary is April 2.

Representatives for Ocasio-Cortez did not return an email seeking comment.