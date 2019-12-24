Sturgis assisted living home attracts veterans

Meet James Quinn, he's been running Dakota Hills Assisted Living for 17 years, and his home keeps attracting residents with a particular resume.

"These guys are mostly veterans and they just need a place to stay, they need room and board, and help with medication, and a causal atmosphere," said James Quinn, owner of Dakota Hills Assisted Living.

John Lind has lived here for more than a decade, but before finding his home in Sturgis, he faced his fair share of challenges.

"I moved to Wyoming to Sheridan VA hospital to be treated for Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and then I went to the domiciliary to enter the homeless veteran program there, and then I lived here for 13 years and I'm very happy living here, Jim Quinn and Jane Quinn take care of all our needs," said John Lind, resident of Dakota Hills Assisted Living.

Dan Medcalf is also a veteran, although his time in the service was brief, he found his place among fellow veterans

"I was in the Navy in 1973 and in less than six months I was out, I just couldn't handle it," said Dan Medcalf, resident of Dakota Hills Assisted Living.

Much like 70-year-old Lind, about 30 percent of veterans suffer from PTSD in their lifetime.

"Their not very old quite honestly to be in assisted-living but that's where, because of their needs, they end up so you try to see their perspective in life, and do everything you can to make them feel at home," Quinn said.

Home the owner said, is all about understanding where these veterans are coming from.