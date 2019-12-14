Are you concerned about your packages or mail being stolen this holiday season?

According to Property Crimes Investigator for the Pennington County Sheriff's Office, Amanda Swanson, says almost 25 million packages are stolen throughout the year in the United States.

She said the best success at catching a package thief is through video footage from doorbell cameras, or neighborhood watch programs.

Tricks to prevent having packages stolen is having them shipped to your work, neighbor, family or friend who is home during the day.

During the holidays, Swanson said many people like to steal mail from mailboxes in hopes to find gift cards or other financial gifts.

"Typically these people are following the delivery trucks to the locations and they wait for moments after the packages are dropped and they're taking that item and running back to their car," said Swanson.

Swanson said many people aren't aware that Amazon has teamed up with Gordmans in town, so people can have their packages safely delivered.

There have been 312 county calls for theft so far this year.