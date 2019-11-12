Sidewalks will close around Rushmore Plaza Civic Center

Construction workers will soon break ground for the expansion project of the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. But expect to see some new signs this week blocking off the surrounding sidewalks.

Sidewalks surrounding the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center will close during construction of the expansion project. (KOTA TV)

While perimeter fencing is going up around the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, sidewalks will close this week.

The sidewalks along North Street and Mount Rushmore Road will be closed during the project's nearly two-year construction period.

Parking lots A and B will also be shut down for the time being.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the new arena is scheduled to take place Saturday afternoon.

"This has been more than a year and a half in the making since the vote. Through the design, pricing everything and through the whole process it's been a long time coming. I can't wait till we are actually building," Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Executive Director Craig Baltzer said.

The new arena is expected to be up and running in the Fall of 2021.