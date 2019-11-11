Caring Rose week is back

Roses are often seen as the flower of love -- and thanks to a local flower shop they are also the flower of generosity.

Victoria's Garden is helping to spread a little kindness (KEVN)

Victoria's garden kicked off the 21st annual caring rose week -- that was started by their supplier in Sioux Falls.

Caring Rose week allows anyone to purchase a dozen roses for $10 and two cans of food.

The canned food goes directly to Working Against Violence Incorporated.

"They have expressed extreme gratitude for the donations, Our community is so generous. We love this time of year because a lot of people don't just bring two cans of food, they bring in a whole bag of food or a whole fox of something to make a pancake breakfast." Says, Vicki Beirman, owner