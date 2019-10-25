Deadwood keeps alive all year long

24-7, 365 days a year, the City of Deadwood hardly ever sleeps.

'We're always trying to roll out the red carpet ... or I guess the white carpet for our visitors," said Lee Harstad, executive director of the Deadwood Chamber of Commerce.

It is one of the few cities throughout the Black Hills that keep operations open during the cold winter months.

"A lot of times when the snow flies up in Deadwood, people think that the tourism season is over, but ... you know it's not," Harstad continued.

With its museums, casinos, saloons, restaurants, retail and trolley rides,

the small 1800s city known for its Gold Rush History has no problem reeling in out of towners.

"Absolutely. Anytime a year is fun in Deadwood, absolutely true," said Lori Roeder, a visitor from Montana.

"We ended up in a little skit at Number 10 with Wild Bill Hickok and about how he got shot and that was a great time," Roeder explained.

She and her travel group all agreed that the Deadwood experience is not only a chance to learn about the town but to really enjoy the Hills.

"Went bought us some jewelry, had a nice burger at Mustang's Sally and just enjoying time with friends hanging out," Roeder continued.

The City holds an event every weekend in October wrapping the month up with the famous Deadweird Halloween experience, but the dollars and fun don't stop rolling in there.

November and the rest of the year is just as busy with the opening of recreation season.

"Yeah. Never a dull moment," Harstad said.

"We would definitely do this trip again," Roeder added.