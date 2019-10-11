California adopts broadest US rules for seizing guns

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- California will become the first U.S. state to allow employers, co-workers and teachers to seek gun violence restraining orders against other people.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the bill on Friday after it was previously vetoed twice by former governor Jerry Brown.

The new law goes beyond a previous law approved by Brown that allowed only law enforcement officers and immediate family members to ask judges to temporarily take away peoples' guns for fear of those people representing a danger to themselves or others.

Seventeen states and the District of Columbia have laws similar to California's current law.

The new California law that takes effect on Jan. 1 will be broader.