Education Freedom Tour at South Dakota School of Mines and Technology

U.S. Deputy Secretary of Education Mitchell Zais is visiting 18 states and South Dakota is one of them.

Zais is making his way around the nation to spread the idea of school choice on the Education Freedom Tour.

"You're pretty much stuck in a one size fits all system. And one of the things that this administration is trying to do is provide options so that parents can pick a learning environment that's a good fit for their child," Zais said.

Zais interacted with faculty and students and listened to their testimonies and concerns.

One student said she wants to see a change in FAFSA.

"What drives me nuts is at 18 we are considered legal adults in the eyes of the government. A lot of the financial based scholarships are based on our estimated family contribution. If we are suppose to be adults why is our family contributing," an Industrial Engineer and Management sophomore, RyAnne Blau, said.

Along with fixing the application process on FAFSA, Zais said he also wants to alleviate the student loan debt crisis. He said college tuition has tripled over the last 35 years and explained a new concept for students to have as a resource called a college score card.

"They can go online and learn how much does a graduate of this program at this university make on average. The problem is kids who have degrees that are not marketable are unable to actually pay back their loans," Zais said.

Overall, the university's president wanted to leave Zais a better understand of what students in rural states face.

"We don't always have good access to the science teachers and the math teachers. So how do we help provide that education for those students so they've got that chance to be successful and go on to a career of engineering or science," School of Mines and Technology President Jim Rankin said.

Zais is also visiting Oglala Lakota college before he heads to Pierre to speak with Governor Kristi Noem.