Rapid City Council approves sewer damage reimbursement increase, other updates

The Rapid City Council gave a thumbs up to update in the Sewer Cleanup Reimbursement Policy in their meeting Monday night.

The update raises the refund amount from three dollars to four dollars per square foot for sewer clean up cost.

Additionally, removing the requirement that those impacted must hire a professional service to clean up the damage and no longer require professional receipts.

This allows people to do it themselves and if their insurance charges a deductible, the City is taking the bill for that as well.

The City also extended the claim process to those experiencing issues from the Spring or Summer.

Those with a claim after January 1 of 2019, can still be considered for a higher reimbursement under the updated policy.

These claims are being viewed on a case-by-case basis.

If you have any questions, you can contact Public Works with the City.