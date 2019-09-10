US to commemorate 9/11 as its aftermath extends and evolves

Americans are commemorating 9/11 with mournful ceremonies, volunteering, appeals to "never forget" and rising attention to the terror attacks' extended toll on responders.

A crowd of victims' relatives is expected at ground zero Wednesday. President Donald Trump is scheduled to join an observance at the Pentagon.

Vice President Mike Pence is to speak at the third attack site, near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Eighteen years after the deadliest terror attack on American soil, the nation is still grappling with the aftermath at ground zero, in Congress and beyond.

The attacks' aftermath is visible from airport security checkpoints to Afghanistan, where a post-9/11 invasion has become America's longest war.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed when hijacked planes rammed into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a Shanksville field on Sept. 11, 2001.