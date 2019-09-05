South Dakota backs Remington Arms in Sandy Hook appeal

Ten states, including South Dakota, and nearly two dozen members of Congress are joining the National Rifle Association in supporting gun-maker Remington Arms as it fights a Connecticut court ruling involving the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

Officials in the 10 conservative states, 22 House Republicans and the NRA are among groups that filed briefs with the U.S. Supreme Court this week asking justices to overturn the ruling.

Madison, North Carolina-based Remington made the Bushmaster rifle used to kill 20 first graders and six educators at the Connecticut school in 2012.

The state Supreme Court ruled in March that a survivor and relatives of nine victims could sue Remington over how it marketed the rifle.

Remington and its supporters say the lawsuit is barred by a 2005 law that shields gun makers from liability.