High-capacity magazines get new scrutiny as Congress returns

Lawmakers around the country are making a renewed push to ban high-capacity magazines that gunmen have used in several recent massacres.

High-capacity magazines have been a common denominator in several mass killings in recent years

Nine states have passed laws restricting magazine capacity to 10 to 15 bullets. The Democratic-led U.S. House is slated to consider a similar ban at the federal level.

In arguing for the bans, politicians, experts and gun-control advocates point out that in the time it takes for a driver to wait through a stop light, a shooter with a 100-round magazine can kill and injure dozens of people.