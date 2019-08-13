Sturgis Rally traffic down for the 79th event

The final tally for vehicles rolling into Sturgis for the rally shows that traffic was down 1.2 percent when compared with the 2018 rally.

From Aug. 2 through Aug. 11 (official dates of the rally), a total of 499,654 vehicles went through nine locations where the state Department of Transportation had counters. Last year that number was 505,969.

Initially, the first day of the rally, traffic was up 5.4 percent but mid-rally Wednesday reported a drop of 7.3 percent and the drop continued until Sunday when the last of the rallygoers left for home.

Here is the traffic count by day:

• Friday, Aug. 2 – 52,099 vehicles, up 5.4 percent from 2018

• Saturday, Aug. 3 – 59,572 vehicles, down 0.9 percent

• Sunday, Aug. 4 – 55,551 vehicles, up 6.5 percent

• Monday, Aug. 5 – 61,126 vehicles, up 2.9 percent

• Tuesday, Aug. 6 – 59,361 vehicles, down 1.5 percent

• Wednesday, Aug. 7 – 56,204 vehicles, down 7.3 percent

• Thursday, Aug. 8 – 51,540 vehicles, down 8.5 percent

• Friday, Aug. 9 – 45,369 vehicles, down 6.9 percent

• Saturday, Aug. 10 – 36,661 vehicles, down 2.3 percent

• Sunday, Aug. 11 – 22,171 vehicles, up 3.6 percent

The vehicle count is not a true indication of how many people attended the rally. That estimate is still being calculated.

