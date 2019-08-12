Ohio man busted in sex trafficking sting sentenced to federal prison

One of seven men arrested in connection with a sex trafficking sting conducted during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally last year is sentenced in federal court this Monday afternoon.

39-year old Adam Myosky of Ohio, earlier pleaded guilty to attempted enticement of a minor using the internet.

Judge Jeffrey Viken sentenced Myosky to six years in federal prison followed by 5 years on supervised release.

In the factual basis statement signed by Myosky, he admitted to answering an online ad placed by undercover officers and to agreeing to pay for sex with who he thought was a 15-year-old girl.

He was arrested when he arrived to meet that person at Stevens High School.