American Legion experiences a legislative victory

President Donald Trump recently signed a bill that declares the United States has been in a state of war since December 7, 1941.

American Legion Post 22 in Rapid City reacts to Legion Act being signed into law (KEVN)

Now, the 1,600 U.S. service members who lost their lives in service or who were wounded during undeclared periods of war can get the honor as all other soldiers.

This new act also gives approximately six million veterans access to American Legion programs and benefits things they were not eligible for in the past.

"I talked to several individuals, especially the Korea timeframe where they missed it by 3 or 4 days maybe a month where they were told they were not able to join the American Legion," said Doug Harris, adjutant for the Post 22 American Legion in Rapid City.

Harris invites any active-duty soldier or veteran to come and join the American Legion and help them give back to the community.